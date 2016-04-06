版本:
BRIEF-CAE says wins defence contracts valued at more than C$175 mln

April 6 CAE Inc

* CAE says wins defence contracts valued at more than C$175 million

* CAE says to provide simulation products and training support services for global military customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

