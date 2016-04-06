版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says CEO Doyle Simons' FY 2015 total compensation $8.8 mln vs $8.1 mln in 2014

April 6 Weyerhaeuser Co

* Says CEO Doyle Simons' FY 2015 total compensation $8.8 million versus $8.1 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

