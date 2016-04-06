版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Mosaic says CEO James O' Rourke's 2015 total compensation was $5.7 mln vs $5.9 mln in 2014

April 6 Mosaic Co

* Says CEO James O' Rourke's 2015 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐