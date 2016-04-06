版本:
BRIEF-Nuvasive says CEO Gregory Lucier's FY 2015 total compensation was $21.1 mln

April 6 Nuvasive Inc

* CEO Gregory Lucier's FY 2015 total compensation was $21.1 million, including stock awards of $19.5 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

