BRIEF-Trina Solar supplies 40 MW solar modules to Tegnatia in Turkey

US STOCKS-Dow on track for fourth straight day of losses
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 6 Trina Solar Ltd :
* Trina Solar supplies 40 MW of solar modules to Tegnatia in Turkey
* Under agreement, Trina Solar will complete delivery of its TSM-PD05 and TSM-PD14 modules by end of Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
BERLIN, Jan 18 German industry expects the United States to remain its most important export destination this year despite protectionist threats from President-elect Donald Trump, Germany's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Wednesday.
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $14 MILLION VERSUS $12.2 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text (http://bit.ly/2k4dpcT) Further company coverage: