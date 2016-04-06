版本:
BRIEF-Ceapro announces renewal of license and distribution agreement with Symrise

April 6 Ceapro Inc

* Announces renewal of a long term license and distribution agreement with Symrise

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

