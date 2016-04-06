版本:
BRIEF-Constellation Brands agrees to buy Prisoner Wine Company's portfolio of brands from Huneeus Vintners

April 6 Constellation Brands Inc :

* Agreed to acquire Prisoner Wine Company's portfolio of brands from Huneeus Vintners

* Transaction is expected to close by end of April

* Huneeus Vintners, co will maintain winemaking consulting agreement with Prisoner Wine Co general manager, winemaker Jen Beloz

* Constellation Brands says portfolio includes five fine wine brands led by Prisoner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

