公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine secures 1.2MW order for Libyan project

April 6 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone Turbine secures 1.2MW order to provide power to an oil field project in Libya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

