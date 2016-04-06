版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Abengoa to delist from NASDAQ

April 6 Abengoa SA :

* Says it has decided to initiate the process to delist its American Depositary Receipts (ADR) from NASDAQ Stock Market and deregister class B shares from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐