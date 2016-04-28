BRIEF-Ceres Sugarcane Traits approved for field testing in Brazil

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Ceres Inc
* Ceres sugarcane traits approved for field testing in brazil
* Ceres inc says expects to have key results from field evaluations outside of brazil in next three months
* Field evaluations, which were approved by brazil's ministry of science, technology and innovation, are expected to begin in next six weeks
* Plans to test biomass and sugar yield and stress tolerance traits in several commercial sugarcane cultivars adapted to brazil's production areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.