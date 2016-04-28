BRIEF-Ceres Sugarcane Traits approved for field testing in Brazil

April 28 Ceres Inc

* Ceres sugarcane traits approved for field testing in brazil

* Ceres inc says expects to have key results from field evaluations outside of brazil in next three months

* Field evaluations, which were approved by brazil's ministry of science, technology and innovation, are expected to begin in next six weeks

* Plans to test biomass and sugar yield and stress tolerance traits in several commercial sugarcane cultivars adapted to brazil's production areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)