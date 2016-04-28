版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:58 BJT

BRIEF-Winthrop Realty to issue a $2/shr liquidating distribution

April 28 Winthrop Realty Trust Inc

* Winthrop Realty Trust to issue a $2.00 per share liquidating distribution on its common shares of beneficial interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

