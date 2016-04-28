版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 00:31 BJT

BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran CEO Richard C. Adkerson's 2015 total compensation $8.6 million

April 28 Freeport-Mcmoran Inc

* Freeport-Mcmoran Inc - CEO Richard C. Adkerson's 2015 total compensation was $8.6 million versus $10.1 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/1pKvnza Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

