BRIEF-Chemocentryx receives FDA orphan products development grant

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Chemocentryx Inc
* Receives FDA orphan products development grant for orally administered complement 5A receptor inhibitor CCX168 for treatment of anca-associated vasculitis
* Says U.S. FDA awarded co a one-year grant of $500,000 to assist in clinical development of CCX168 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web