版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner Cable says "We expect the merger to close next month" - Conf call on Charter merger

April 28 Time Warner Cable Inc

* Says "We now await the decision of the FCC and the California PUC" - Conf call on Charter merger

* Says "We expect the merger to close next month" - Conf call on Charter merger

* Says "Best organic residential revenue growth in 7 years" - Conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐