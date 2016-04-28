BRIEF-Viacom says search for minority investor in Paramount is continuing-conf call

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Viacom Inc
* Viacom says process of identifying minority investor in Paramount is continuing and on track to secure deal by end of June -earnings conf call
* Viacom says expects Paramount Studio to generate loss fiscal 2016, given first half performance -earnings conf call
* Viacom says for fiscal 2016 year, continue to expect growth in affiliate revenue to be in the low to midsingle digit range -earnings conf cal
* Viacom says expect marketing expense to be higher in the june quarter -earnings conf call
* If Viacom had not reduced ad loads, domestic ad sales would have been down just 3 percent in qtr -Viacom COO Tom Dooley on conference call
* Viacom says chose to withhold Nickelodeon Network "for now" from Dish's sling platform -conference call
* Viacom says winnowed down potential Viacom investors from over 40 to a "handful", seeing "strong interest" for paramount -conf call Further company coverage: [ VIAB.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.