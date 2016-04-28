BRIEF-Paragon Shipping announces recent developments on its debt agreements

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Paragon Shipping Inc
* Paragon Shipping Inc. announces recent developments on its debt agreements, newbuilding contracts and other corporate actions
* In relation to unsecured notes due 2021, will not proceed with interest payment, due on may 15, 2016 , due to lack of liquidity
* Entered agreement with Jiangsu Yangzijiang shipbuilding to extend deliveries of three Kamsarmax newbuilding drybulk carriers
* Co, CEO, interim CFO filed law suit against tradewinds, financial reporter, Joe Brady stamford for defamation damages
* Discharged from all of its obligations under pik note as per agreement with Bank Of Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.