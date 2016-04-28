BRIEF-Fortress to buy up to 100 pct of shares of National Holdings

April 28 National Holdings Corp

* Fortress will offer through unit., to buy up to 100 pct of shares of national holdings at $3.25 per share in cash

* Fortress Biotech and national holdings announce agreement

* National holdings' board of directors has approved agreement

* Following closing of tender offer, fortress will have right to appoint a majority of board of nhld