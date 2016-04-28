BRIEF-Fortress to buy up to 100 pct of shares of National Holdings

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 National Holdings Corp
* Fortress will offer through unit., to buy up to 100 pct of shares of national holdings at $3.25 per share in cash
* Fortress Biotech and national holdings announce agreement
* National holdings' board of directors has approved agreement
* Following closing of tender offer, fortress will have right to appoint a majority of board of nhld Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web