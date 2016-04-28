版本:
BRIEF-National Holdings says will be responsible for a termination fee of $1.8 mln

April 28 National Holdings Corp

* Says would be responsible for a termination fee of $1.8 million if the merger agreement is terminated

* Says Fortress would be responsible for a termination fee of $4.4 million if the merger agreement is terminated -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/21hjRsX )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

