BRIEF-National Holdings says will be responsible for a termination fee of $1.8 mln

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 National Holdings Corp
* Says would be responsible for a termination fee of $1.8 million if the merger agreement is terminated
* Says Fortress would be responsible for a termination fee of $4.4 million if the merger agreement is terminated -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/21hjRsX )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web