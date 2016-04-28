BRIEF-PCM agrees with Spigen Inc to sell real property in Irvine, California

April 28 PCM Inc

* Says entered into an agreement with Spigen, Inc. to sell certain real property in Irvine, California for about $13.2 million

* Says expect to realize a pre-tax gain of approximately $7.4 million regarding sale - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1T6WAUe )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)