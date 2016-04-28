BRIEF-Raytheon says disappointed with Q1 charges in MS and IDA businesses - Conf Call

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Raytheon Co
* Says Middle East and North Africa customers continuing to look past near term volatility in oil prices and are investing in addressing rapidly evolving threat environment
* Says expects full year 2016 share buyback to be approximately same as 2015 levels
* Says in March, board voted to amend co's bylaws to implement proxy access providing shareholders with a process to include nominees in the co's annual meeting
* Says expect IDS sales to increase through the year as some international patriot programs continue to ramp up
* Says sees opportunity for upside for 2017 margins from 2016 levels
* Says sees Q2 eps from continuing operations in range of $1.51 to $1.56
* Says sees Q2 sales to be just under $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion range
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $5.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says volume in missile systems business is sustainable through 2016 and into next year
* Says disappointed with Q1 charges in missile systems and IDA businesses, but don't see any significant financial exposure going forward
* Says not assumed additional recovery of Q1 charge in IDS business in 2016 outlook
* Says sees margin in IDS biz improving through 2016, partly driven by improvement in business mix of some larger international programs
* Says, overall, sees margins improving in Q2, and in H2, primarily as co progress through program life cycles on some of more recent awards Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
