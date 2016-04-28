BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco CEO says co cut nearly 6000 jobs during Q1 - conf call

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 National Oilwell Varco
* National Oilwell Varco Inc CEO says "we reduced our workforce by nearly 6000 employees during the first quarter of 2016" - conf call
* National Oilwell Varco CFO says "we anticipate working capital will continue to be source of cash as revenues move lower" - conf call
* National Oilwell Varco CFO says "we expect face of cash flow generation to slow relative to the past two quarters" - conf call
* National Oilwell Varco CFO says "for the second straight quarter, we received no new rig orders" - conf call
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.