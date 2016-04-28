版本:
BRIEF-CanAsia Financial announces termination of proposed acquisition

April 28 CanAsia Financial Inc

* CanAsia announces termination of proposed transaction

* Says termination of proposed acquisition by CanAsia of all of outstanding shares of Global Neuro Technologies Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

