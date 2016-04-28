BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust says refinancing over $1.0 bln of debt

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 RLJ Lodging Trust
* Says refinancing over $1.0 billion of debt
* Company also strengthened its liquidity by increasing capacity on its revolver from $300.0 million to $400.0 million
* Says debt consisting of a $400.0 million unsecured term loan, a $400.0 million revolving credit facility
* Says PNC loan was also upsized from $74.0 million to $85.0 million
* Says next tranche of debt will mature in March 2019
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.