版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Overseas says board declared dividend of $0.17968/outstanding Class B share

April 28 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Overseas Shipholding Group announces dividend on Class B securities in connection with settlement of lawsuit

* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc says board of directors declared a dividend of $0.17968 per outstanding Class B common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐