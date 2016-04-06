版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Benchmark send letter to shareholders

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Benchmark says mailed a letter to shareholders

* Benchmark says urges shareholders to vote for its director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

