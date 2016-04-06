BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces class action settlement

Silicon Valley IPO contender DocuSign hires CEO after long search
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
April 6 Elbit Imaging Ltd :
* Elbit Imaging announces class action settlement
* Elbit Imaging says co and some other defendants entered settlement agreement with plaintiffs in a class action suit
* In consideration of payment of NIS 46 million, Hotels & Marina Transactions cause of action to be exhausted with respect to all defendants
* Co's share in compensation is about $1 million, rest will be financed by co's D&O Insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering