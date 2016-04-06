BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces class action settlement

April 6 Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging announces class action settlement

* Elbit Imaging says co and some other defendants entered settlement agreement with plaintiffs in a class action suit

* In consideration of payment of NIS 46 million, Hotels & Marina Transactions cause of action to be exhausted with respect to all defendants

* Co's share in compensation is about $1 million, rest will be financed by co's D&O Insurance