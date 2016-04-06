版本:
BRIEF-Belden filing announces CEO's 2015 total compensation

April 6 Belden Inc

* Says ceo John Stroup's 2015 total compensation was $6.9 million versus $6.4 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

