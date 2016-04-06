版本:
BRIEF-Magnegas moves into new headquarters

April 6 Magnegas Corp :

* Magnegas moves into new headquarters; expands Magnegas2 production by over 200 pct

* Will be bringing three gas production units online over next ninety days, doubling our current capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

