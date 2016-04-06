版本:
BRIEF-Supercom postpones Q4 and full year 2015 earnings release

April 6 Supercom Ltd :

* Supercom says postpones earnings release and conference call for Q4 and full year 2015

* Supercom says decided to postpone release of financial results in light of likely subsequent event that may impact results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

