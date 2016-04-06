版本:
2016年 4月 6日

BRIEF-GM says Chevrolet, Buick and GMC expand military discounts

April 6 (Reuters) -

* GM says Chevrolet, Buick and GMC expand military discounts

* Discount now available to 21 million veterans, spouses through May 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

