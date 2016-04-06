版本:
BRIEF-Allergan CEO Saunders on CNBC- appears that treasury targeted Allergan-Pfizer deal

April 6 Allergan Ceo Saunders On CNBC

* Certainly appears that treasury targeted Allergan-Pfizer deal

* "there really wasn't" any way to salvage deal after treasury's new rules were announced

* Ruling has no impact on Allergan as a company Further company coverage:

