BRIEF-Savaria unit to buy automotive division of Shoppers Home Health Care

April 6 Savaria Corp

* Says unit silver cross automotive signed a definitive agreement to purchase automotive division of shoppers home health care

* Says savaria will use cash on hand to pay for acquisition, which will cost approximately $10 million, net of adjustments

* Says savaria will brand these newly acquired automotive locations under silver cross banner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

