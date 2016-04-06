版本:
BRIEF-Tangoe buys TEM contracts from Vodafone for $4.5 mln

April 6 Tangoe Inc :

* Purchased some TEM contracts from Vodafone for $4.5 million

* Partnership agreement with Vodafone has an initial term of three years Source text - 1.usa.gov/1qucfXj Further company coverage:

