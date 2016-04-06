版本:
BRIEF-Encore Capital completes divestiture of membership interests in Propel deal

April 6 Encore Capital Group Inc :

* Encore Capital says completed previously announced divestiture of membership interests in Propel acquisition

* Application of purchase price formula resulted in cash consideration of $144.4 million for sale Source text (1.usa.gov/22cNvON) Further company coverage:

