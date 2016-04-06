版本:
BRIEF-CDW corp - CEO Thomas Richards' FY 2015 total compensation

April 6 Cdw Corp

* CEO Thomas Richards' FY 2015 total compensation was $7.0 million versus $6.0 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

