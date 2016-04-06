版本:
BRIEF-Keycorp announces CEO's FY 2015 total compensation

April 6 Keycorp

* CEO Beth Mooney's FY 2015 total compensation $7.0 million versus $7.1 million in fy 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

