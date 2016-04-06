版本:
BRIEF-Gigpeak enters into amended credit agreement - SEC filing

April 6 Gigpeak, Inc

* Entered into third amended and restated loan and security agreement - sec filing

* Total aggregate amount that borrowers are entitled to borrow from svb has increased to $29 million

* Amended revolving loan will mature on april 5, 2018 and acquisition term loan will mature on april 1, 2021 Source (bit.ly/1RXQ44J)

