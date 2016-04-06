BRIEF-Gigpeak enters into amended credit agreement - SEC filing

Silicon Valley IPO contender DocuSign hires CEO after long search
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
April 6 Gigpeak, Inc
* Entered into third amended and restated loan and security agreement - sec filing
* Total aggregate amount that borrowers are entitled to borrow from svb has increased to $29 million
* Amended revolving loan will mature on april 5, 2018 and acquisition term loan will mature on april 1, 2021 Source (bit.ly/1RXQ44J)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering