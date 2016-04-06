版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-Mackenzie Capital Management, Lp announces an offer to purchase shares of third avenue focused credit fund

April 6 Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund

* Mackenzie Capital Management, Lp announces an offer to purchase shares of third avenue focused credit fund

* Mackenzie capital offering to purchase up to 1.5 million shares of third avenue focused credit fund at a $2 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐