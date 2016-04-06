版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 01:46 BJT

BRIEF-Dexcom Inc says CEO's 2015 total compensation $6.6 mln vs $8.1 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 6 Dexcom Inc

* CEO Kevin Sayer's 2015 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $8.1 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1TCiYKd) Further company coverage:

