BRIEF-Fitch says FDA biosimilar label guidance supportive for growth

April 6 Fitch:

* FDA biosimilar label guidance supportive for growth

* Believe biosimilar market could eventually evolve to a point where it operates like traditional small-molecule generic drug market

* Believes most approved biosimilars will not be automatically interchangeable in near term Source text for Eikon:

