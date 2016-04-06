BRIEF-Premier Foods says has had constructive talks with McCormick

April 6 Premier Foods Plc

* Providing an update following its announcement last week regarding revised proposed offer by mccormick & company, inc

* Over next few days, co is scheduled to meet its main institutional investors to provide them with further insight into business

* Premier and its advisers have also had detailed discussions with mccormick and its advisers regarding premier's pension plans.

* Discussions between mccormick, premier and their respective advisers have been constructive.