BRIEF-Moody's comments on Disney's leadership changes; No impact on A2 credit ratings or stable outlook

BRIEF-Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Moody's Comments On Disney's Leadership Changes; No Impact On A2 Credit Ratings Or Stable Outlook
* Moody's does not expect any meaningful changes to Disney's operational strategies or financial policies
* A2 senior unsecured long term debt rating, Prime-1 short term debt rating or stable outlook will not be impacted by recent announcement Source - bit.ly/1PU91Rp Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
(ADDS tables) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which has announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. Argentina, Colombia and the Domincan Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable p
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance