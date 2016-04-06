BRIEF-Toyota Recalls some 2016 Model Year RAV4 and Lexus RX, ES Vehicles

BRIEF-Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
April 6 Toyota Motor Sales Usa
* Recalling about 4,170 model year 2016 toyota rav4; about 90 model year 2016 rx 350
* Toyota motor sales, usa, inc says is also recalling approximately 12,400 model year 2016 es 350 Source (toyota.us/23bQnBh) Further company coverage:
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
(ADDS tables) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which has announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. Argentina, Colombia and the Domincan Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable p
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance