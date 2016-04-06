版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Airlines says it will begin weekly flights between Bellingham, Washington and Kona

April 6 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska airlines to fly bellingham to kona, on the big island of hawaii

* Nonstop, seasonal service to kona begins nov. 12 and ends april 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

