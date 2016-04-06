BRIEF-Sumitomo set to build 5,000 condominiums in India - Nikkei

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Sumitomo Corp Is Set To Build 5,000 Condominiums In India With Help From Local Autoparts Manufacturer Krishna Group - Nikkei

* Sumitomo, Krishna Aim To Complete Project In Eight Phases By 2024; Total Cost Is Estimated At Some 200 Billion Yen ($1.82 Billion) - Nikkei

* Sumitomo And Krishna Are Each Set To Contribute Half Of Roughly 16 Billion Yen Required For The First Phase - Nikkei