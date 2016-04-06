版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 02:27 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell COO Adamczyk to get base salary of $1.2 mln - SEC filing

April 6 Honeywell International Inc :

* COO Adamczyk will receive a base salary of $1.2 million, effective as of date of his promotion - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/25LuPdH Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐