2016年 4月 7日

BRIEF-Shire anticipates Baxalta deal to proceed as planned

April 6 Shire Plc :

* Shire comments on recent us treasury notice

* Anticipates Baxalta transaction will proceed as originally announced on Jan. 11, 2016

* Company currently expects to complete its proposed combination by mid-2016 as previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

