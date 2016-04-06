版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 03:01 BJT

BRIEF-Yahoo estimates that revenue will drop close to 15 pct, earnings by over 20 pct in 2016-Recode

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo is estimating that revenue is dropping close to 15 percent and earnings by over 20 percent in 2016 - Recode

* Revenues, backing out Traffic Acquisition Costs is expected to decline to $3.5 billion in 2016 - Recode Source text (on.recode.net/1Yfjc9l) )

