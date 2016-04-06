版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-Northrop Grumman says submitted proposal to U.S. Air Force for next-generation GPS III program

April 6 Northrop Grumman Corp

* says submitted proposal to U.S. Air Force for next-generation GPS III program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐