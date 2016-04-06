版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Weight Watchers CEO James R. Chambers FY 2015 total compensation $3.2 million

April 6 Weight Watchers International Inc

* Weight Watchers says CEO James R. Chambers FY 2015 total compensation $3.2 million versus $9.1 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Weight Watchers says director Oprah Winfrey's total compensation for fiscal 2015 is $13 million, including $12.8 million in option awards Source - 1.usa.gov/1PU2juB Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

