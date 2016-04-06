BRIEF-Weight Watchers CEO James R. Chambers FY 2015 total compensation $3.2 million

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING
April 6 Weight Watchers International Inc
* Weight Watchers says CEO James R. Chambers FY 2015 total compensation $3.2 million versus $9.1 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* Weight Watchers says director Oprah Winfrey's total compensation for fiscal 2015 is $13 million, including $12.8 million in option awards
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.